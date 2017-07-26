Celgene (CELG) to Fork Over $280 Million to Settle Fraud Suit Over Cancer Drugs

SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that it has reached a
civil settlement with Relator Brown, the Department of Justice, 28
States, the District of Columbia, and the City of Chicago to resolve the
previously disclosed False Claims Act litigation pending in the United
States District Court for the Central District of California. The
litigation related primarily to allegations that Celgene promoted
Thalomid® (thalidomide) for off-label uses before its 2006
FDA approval for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The Department of
Justice, the States, the District of Columbia, and the City of Chicago
declined to intervene in the litigation.
Under the settlement, Celgene will pay a total of $280 million to the
United States, 28 States, the District of Columbia, and the City of
Chicago to resolve the litigation. This final settlement includes the
resolution of all allegations the Relator made with respect to Thalomid®
and Revlimid® (lenalidomide). Before the parties reached a
settlement, the Court dismissed a significant part of the case on a
motion for summary judgment, including allegations that Celgene
illegally paid doctors to induce them to promote and/or prescribe
Thalomid® and Revlimid®. Celgene is not required
to enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement as part of the settlement.
Celgene has denied any wrongdoing in this matter, but is settling to
avoid the uncertainty, distraction, and expense of protracted
litigation. Celgene contends, and has contended throughout the
litigation, that Thalomid® and Revlimid® are
medical breakthrough medicines that have benefitted patients with
serious illnesses; that physicians prescribed these medicines based on
their independent medical judgment; and that Celgene’s relationships
with physicians have been appropriate, and have helped to advance
patient care and science.
