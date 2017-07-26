 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Researchers Develop DNA Sunscreen That Gets Better The Longer You Wear It, Binghamton University Reveals



7/26/2017 6:11:32 AM

Why use regular sunscreen when you can apply a DNA film to your skin? Researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York have developed a coating made out of DNA that gets better at protecting skin from ultraviolet light the more you expose it to the sun, and it also keeps your skin hydrated.

"Ultraviolet (UV) light can actually damage DNA, and that's not good for the skin," said Guy German, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Binghamton University. "We thought, let's flip it. What happens instead if we actually used DNA as a sacrificial layer?

