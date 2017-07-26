 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
2 Pharma Giants Pfizer (PFE) Could Make a MegaDeal on Soon



7/26/2017 6:04:58 AM

Despite overcoming a whopping $23 billion in branded patent expirations over the course of 2011 to 2016 and returning to growth on an operational basis, Wall Street thinks Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) still has a lot more to work to do. The basic issue is that Pfizer is barreling toward another round of high-value patent expirations. The erectile-dysfunction medicine Viagra and top-selling pain drug Lyrica, for example, could both face generic competition in the United States by next year.

