2 Pharma Giants Pfizer (PFE) Could Make a MegaDeal on Soon
7/26/2017 6:04:58 AM
Despite overcoming a whopping $23 billion in branded patent expirations over the course of 2011 to 2016 and returning to growth on an operational basis, Wall Street thinks Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) still has a lot more to work to do. The basic issue is that Pfizer is barreling toward another round of high-value patent expirations. The erectile-dysfunction medicine Viagra and top-selling pain drug Lyrica, for example, could both face generic competition in the United States by next year.
