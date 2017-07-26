|
Heads Up Startups: Silicon Valley VC Firm—With an Appetite for Biotech—Nabs Record $800 Million Fund
7/26/2017 6:00:34 AM
In the latest sign of the leviathan appetite venture investors have for new technology, Canaan Partners — one of the busiest players in biotech — has raised a firm-record $800 million fund to drive a new wave of bets in the biz.
The Silicon Valley-based Canaan has many interests — fintech, marketplaces, enterprise — with a special place in the portfolio for a big chunk of biopharma. Known as a regular in seed financings and Series A rounds, Canaan likes to get in early.
Canaan also likes to make money, which has been helped with 30 exits over the past 3 years.
