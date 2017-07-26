|
New FDA Head Postpones Layoff Notices of Thousands of Employees
7/26/2017 5:50:26 AM
In an email to agency staff earlier this week, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he will delay issuing layoff notices until after September 30th — when the agency’s current user fee agreements expire — if Congress has not passed legislation to reauthorized the agreements by then. Previously, the FDA indicated it could issue layoff notices to thousands of staffers funded by user fees should Congress not act by August 1st.
In the email, Gottlieb says he’s optimistic the Senate will take up user fee reauthorization soon and that the agency can “reasonably expect” the programs to be reauthorized before the September 30th deadline.
comments powered by