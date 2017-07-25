 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rolls Pulsar Vascular and Neuravi Acquisitions Into a New Neurovascular Biz Dubbed Cerenovus



7/25/2017 7:22:29 AM

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) said yesterday that it’s medical device division is rolling the Pulsar Vascular and Neuravi acquisitions into a new neurovascular business dubbed Cerenovus.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based healthcare giant said the new brand, unveiled at the annual meeting of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery in Colorado Springs, is derived from the Latin words for ‘new’ and ‘brain’ and will focus on hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke.

“Our neurovascular business is evolving and Cerenovus reflects our bold new vision, positioning and priorities,” group chairman Shlomi Nachman said in prepared remarks. “Inspired by how quickly a stroke can affect a person’s mind and our commitment to reducing the devastating impact, Cerenovus aims to help physicians give stroke patients a new lease on life.”

