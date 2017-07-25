VenatoRx Pharma Banks $42 Million to Advance Antibiotics Pipeline

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing
next-generation antibiotics, today announced that it has raised $42
million in a Series B financing led by Versant Ventures and joined by
Abingworth and Foresite Capital. Proceeds will be used to advance the
company’s portfolio, including lead product candidate VNRX-5133 for
multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections.
In connection with the financing, Versant Partner Carlo Rizzuto, Ph.D.,
and Abingworth Partner Shelley Chu, M.D., Ph.D., joined VenatoRx’s
board. Brett Zbar, M.D., a managing director at Foresite Capital, joined
as an observer.
Over the last seven years, VenatoRx, a clinical-stage company led by an
experienced management team with a successful track record in the
antibiotic field, has steadily advanced multiple compounds into
development supported by an undisclosed Series A financing, and funding
from the U.S. Government (NIH) and the Wellcome Trust (London).
“This new financing will enable us to accelerate and expand our
portfolio of novel investigative therapies to address the growing global
threat of MDR infections,” said VenatoRx Co-Founder, President and CEO
Christopher Burns, Ph.D. “We’re very excited to have such a strong group
of new investors join our team.”
VenatoRx’s Co-Founders also include Luigi Xerri, Ph.D., Chief
Development Officer, and Daniel Pevear, Ph.D., SVP of Biology and Grants
Development. Each Co-Founder has more than two decades of experience in
drug development and an entrepreneurial track record that includes a
successful exit at Protez Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Novartis AG in
2008 for up to $400 million).
“The evolution and spread of MDR bacteria are creating an urgent unmet
medical need for novel compounds like those in VenatoRx’s portfolio,”
said Dr. Rizzuto. “Versant is pleased to be partnering with Abingworth
and Foresite to support such an experienced and accomplished team in
addressing this significant challenge.”
VenatoRx’s most advanced asset is intravenous VNRX-5133, a novel
ß-lactamase inhibitor (BLI). The compound is in Phase I trials with a
marketed ß-lactam antibiotic.
The ß-lactam antibiotics represent one of the most successful and widely
used classes of antibacterial drugs. However, bacteria have increasingly
developed an arsenal of ß-lactamase “resistance” enzymes that provide
protection by degrading ß-lactam antibiotics and rendering them inactive.
VNRX-5133 is the industry’s most advanced compound that directly
inhibits all four major classes of ß-lactamases, including the newly
emerging metallo-ß-lactamases (MBLs). Consequently, VNRX-5133 allows
coverage against an unprecedented scope of gram-negative bacteria,
including difficult-to-treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains. This
breadth of activity positions VNRX-5133 as the most highly
differentiated BLI, since competing products typically have more limited
spectra.
VenatoRx also is developing VNRX-7145, a novel orally bioavailable BLI
in late preclinical development, as well as preclinical compounds that
target the penicillin binding proteins of gram-positive and
gram-negative bacteria and have the potential to completely circumvent
resistance caused by ß-lactamase enzymes.
About VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals is a private pharmaceutical company dedicated
to the discovery and development of novel agents to address the threat
of antibiotic bacteria resistance. Its lead clinical program combines
VNRX-5133, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor, with an approved and marketed
ß-lactam antibiotic. This press release contains “forward-looking
statements” concerning the development of the company’s products, the
potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company’s
expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual
future events or results to differ materially from such statements.
These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual
results may vary. VenatoRx undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements for any reason. For more information, please
visit www.venatorx.com.
About Versant Ventures
Versant Ventures is a leading healthcare investment firm committed to
helping exceptional entrepreneurs build the next generation of great
healthcare companies. The firm invests across the healthcare sector and
at all stages of company development, with an emphasis on the discovery
and development of novel therapeutics. With $2.3 billion under
management and offices in North America and Europe, Versant has built a
team with deep investment, operating, and scientific expertise that
enables a hands-on approach to company building. Since the firm's
founding in 1999, more than 65 Versant companies have achieved
successful acquisitions or IPOs. For more information, please visit www.versantventures.com.
About Abingworth
Abingworth is an international investment group dedicated to
collaborating with life sciences entrepreneurs to develop their ideas
into products that have a dramatic impact on health. With over $1
billion under management, Abingworth invests at all stages of
development, from start-ups to publicly traded companies, and across all
life science sectors. Supporting its portfolio companies with a team of
27 at offices in London, Menlo Park (California) and Boston, Abingworth
has invested in 142 life science companies, leading to 64 IPOs and 41
mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.abingworth.com
About Foresite Capital
Foresite Capital provides capital and support to help companies with
transformative products and services become healthcare leaders. Through
close collaboration with visionary entrepreneurs and a relentless focus
on innovation and building value, Foresite Capital aims to dramatically
enhance patient care. Since Foresite Capital’s inception in 2011, the
firm’s strategy has been to offer complete capital solutions to help
build category-defining companies across therapeutics, devices,
diagnostics and healthcare services. For more information, please visit www.foresitecapital.com.