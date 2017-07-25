 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AmerisourceBergen (ABC)'s New Indiana Distribution Center to Create 120+ Jobs



7/25/2017 6:26:40 AM

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A major prescription drug distributor is opening a new distribution center in central Indiana.

The state of Indiana says AmerisourceBergen plans to create more than 120 Indiana jobs in the coming years as part of its growth plans. The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company is investing more than $45 million to open the facility in a Whitestown industrial park.



