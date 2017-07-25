Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
AmerisourceBergen
(
ABC
)'s New Indiana Distribution Center to Create 120+ Jobs
Tweet
7/25/2017 6:26:40 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A major prescription drug distributor is opening a new distribution center in central Indiana.
The state of Indiana says AmerisourceBergen plans to create more than 120 Indiana jobs in the coming years as part of its growth plans. The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company is investing more than $45 million to open the facility in a Whitestown industrial park.
Read at
Charlotte Observer
Read at
News Release
Read at
San Francisco Chronicle
Related News
AmerisourceBergen
(ABC) Lays Down New Organizational Structure
Boehringer Ingelheim
Aims for 300 New Bay Area Jobs With $217 Million Expansion
AmerisourceBergen
(ABC) Announces Date And Time For Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Release
Biogen
(BIIB) May Cut Jobs, Shutter Facilities to Streamline Ops and Free Up $400 Million for R&D
AmerisourceBergen
(ABC) Announces New Five-Year Pharmaceutical Supply Agreement With
Express Scripts
Japanese Pharma Giant
Astellas
(ALPMY) Sets Up Shop in Cambridge
AmerisourceBergen
(ABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend
Teva
(TEVA) to Slash Up to 350 Employees in Reorg
AmerisourceBergen
(ABC) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results
Gottlieb
Lays Out Plans to Attract and Preserve Top Talent at the
FDA
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Charlotte Observer
•
News Release
•
San Francisco Chronicle
•
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs