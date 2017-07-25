|
Safety Of Medical Devices Not Often Evaluated By Sex, Age, Or Race, Yale Study Reveals
7/25/2017 6:20:41 AM
Researchers at Yale and the University of California-San Francisco have found that few medical devices are analyzed to consider the influence of their users’ sex, age, or race on safety and effectiveness.
The findings are published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
“We know that women, the elderly, and minorities have been underrepresented in clinical trials for drugs and treatments of many diseases and conditions,” said lead author Sanket S. Dhruva, M.D., a postdoctoral fellow at Yale School of Medicine.
