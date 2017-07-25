AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Get in on Rodeo Therapeutics' Series A Funding Round

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerator
Corporation, a leading life science investment and management firm,
today announced a $5.9 million Series A financing in Rodeo Therapeutics
Corporation, a company developing small-molecule therapies designed to
promote regeneration and repair of multiple tissue types. Investors
participating in the financing include AbbVie Ventures, Alexandria
Venture Investments, ARCH Venture Partners, Eli Lilly and Company,
Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., Watson Fund, L.P., WRF
Capital and WuXi AppTec.
“Tissue damage and degradation play critical roles in the development
and progression of a broad array of disease indications, including a
variety of inflammatory diseases,” said Sanford Markowitz, M.D., Ph.D.,
the Markowitz-Ingalls Professor of Cancer Genetics and Distinguished
University Professor at Case Western Reserve University School of
Medicine and a founder of Rodeo Therapeutics. “The ability to stimulate
the body’s natural processes for tissue regeneration and repair has
broad therapeutic potential in disease settings such as ulcerative
colitis and in hemopoietic recovery following bone marrow
transplantation. Rodeo Therapeutics is focused on developing
small-molecule therapies that stimulate these processes and enable new
approaches to address serious medical conditions that today have a
substantial unmet medical need.”
“Rodeo Therapeutics’ founding scientists have achieved a level of
biology and medicinal chemistry for their lead product candidate that is
advanced beyond what we would typically see in an academic setting,”
said David M. Schubert, chief operating officer of Accelerator
Corporation. “We believe that this Series A investment will provide the
financial resources to rapidly advance the company’s development program
toward human trials, which will open the door to an exciting new
therapeutic approach that has significant clinical and commercial
potential.”
Rodeo Therapeutics’ scientific approach is based on research conducted
by world-renowned scientists at Case Western Reserve University and the
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern). In
addition to Dr. Markowitz, the company’s founding scientists are Stanton
Gerson, M.D., and Joseph Ready, Ph.D.
Dr. Markowitz is an NCI Outstanding Investigator Awardee and principal
investigator of the Case GI SPORE, one of five NCI centers awarded
nationally for excellence in gastrointestinal cancer research. He has
conducted seminal research in the genetic causes of colon cancer and
was instrumental in the development of a novel stool DNA test that has
won FDA approval for the early detection of colon cancer. His
contributions have been recognized with the Hamdan Award for Medical
Research Excellence from the government of Dubai and a Top 10 Award
from the Clinical Research Forum.
Dr. Gerson is director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, the
Asa and Patricia Shiverick–Jane Shiverick (Tripp) Professor of
Hematological Oncology and founding director of the Ohio Wright Center
for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine, now called the National
Center for Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Gerson has extensive expertise
in stem cell research and has led the development of both cell and
gene therapies that promote tissue and DNA repair. His research has
generated 12 patents in the area of gene therapy and cancer drug
development that have been licensed to three companies.
Dr. Ready is a professor in the Department of Biochemistry at
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and the director of
the Medicinal Chemistry Laboratory. His research focuses on synthetic
and medicinal chemistry in the areas of regenerative medicine,
neurodegeneration and oncology. Three previous research projects from
his group have been licensed by pharmaceutical companies for further
development.
About Rodeo Therapeutics
Rodeo Therapeutics is focused on developing small-molecule therapies
that increase tissue levels of prostaglandin PGE2.
Preclinical studies published in Science have shown that
increasing PGE2 through inhibition of a
prostaglandin-degrading enzyme (15-PGDH) accelerates hematopoietic stem
cell reconstitution following bone marrow transplant, protects against
colitis and promotes liver regeneration in a variety of animal models.1
The company will initially focus on developing 15-PGDH inhibitors for
the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and promoting
blood cell reconstitution following bone marrow transplant. For more
information please visit: www.rodeotherapeutics.com
About Accelerator Corporation
Accelerator Corporation, established in 2003 in Seattle, is a
biotechnology investment and management company with operations in
Seattle and New York City. Backed by a syndicate of top-tier venture
capital investors and a world-class research institution, Accelerator
identifies, evaluates, finances and manages the development of emerging
biotechnology opportunities. Accelerator has built a unique solution
that addresses many of the key problems associated with investing in
early-stage biotechnology by providing access to venture capital,
management, scientific expertise and facilities.
Since its inception, Accelerator has raised more than $100 million in
capital commitments to invest in innovative life science companies.
Accelerator has assembled a team of talented professionals with deep
investment, operational and scientific expertise to build high-quality
life science startup companies and will continue to seek out the most
exciting and potentially valuable emerging biotechnologies.
1 Zhang Y et al. Science. 2015;348(6240):aaa2340. doi: 10.1126/science.aaa2340