3 Key Things Every CAR-T Investor Should Watch



7/25/2017 6:12:52 AM

A long-awaited breakthrough in cancer treatment, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, could finally hit the market later this year.

First-to-market advantage will likely to go Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with its drug named CTL019. Recently, a panel of FDA advisors unanimously recommended approval for CTL019, which will likely receive a final stamp of approval from the agency by early October. Other notable CAR-T players will be following closely behind, such as Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) and Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) as a multi-billion dollar oncology market is up for grabs.

