|
Ingestible Drug-Delivery Materials May Help Patients Comply With Treatment Regimens, MIT Reveals
7/25/2017 6:00:42 AM
Around half of all medications for chronic diseases are not taken as prescribed, costing the U.S. health care system more than $100 billion in avoidable hospital stays each year.
This noncompliance is even more significant in the developing world, where health care budgets are chronically overstretched and patients treated for diseases such as malaria must take multiple drugs with complex dose regimens.
comments powered by