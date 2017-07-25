|
Google (GOOG) Quietly Invests in This Cancer-Testing Startup, Builds Lab on Verily (GOOGL) Campus to Sweeten Deal
7/25/2017 5:40:26 AM
Verily, the life sciences arm of Google's parent company Alphabet, has invested in Freenome, an ambitious start-up that's building technology to detect early-stage cancer, and built a dedicated lab for the start-up.
Verily invested in Freenome as part of its most recent round of financing, which totaled $65 million, in March 2017, a person familiar with the investment tells CNBC. This was separate from an investment made by Alphabet's venture arm, GV (formerly Google Ventures), which has been previously reported.
