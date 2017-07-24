|
Teva (TEVA) to Slash Up to 350 Employees in Reorg
7/24/2017 8:51:39 AM
TEL AVIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Sunday it would lay off some of its 7,000 employees in Israel in the coming months as it reorganises in a drive to improve competitiveness.
Teva, Israel's largest company, did not specify how many workers would leave, but a source close to the process told Reuters the number would be about 350, mainly in production.
Teva employs 4,000 workers in production in Israel. It has already begun consultations with unions at two of its productions sites, one in the central city of Kfar Saba and the other in the southern Negev desert.
comments powered by