Merz North America to Consolidate Three Facilities, Will Retain 165 Jobs and Hopes to Create More
7/24/2017 7:22:31 AM
YORKVILLE — Merz North America will plant deeper roots in Racine County with a $3 million consolidation and expansion that will retain 165 good-paying jobs and create up to 20 more.
Merz North America, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., operates four sites in Racine County for manufacturing and distributing aesthetics products used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and neurologists.
Merz plans to consolidate its three leased facilities into one expanded location at 13900 Grandview Parkway. The new site will be home to the company’s particle manufacturing, packaging, professional services and distribution operations.
