HemaCare Corp. (HEMA) Inks Lease for New HQ Relocation and Expansion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HemaCare
Corporation (OTCBB: HEMA), a leading provider of human blood and
immune cells for all stages of cell therapy development announced today
that it has signed a long term lease to relocate its operations and
corporate headquarters to a larger nearby site in the San Fernando
Valley (City of Los Angeles). The new single story 40,000 square foot
complex facilitates scalability to support HemaCare’s continued rapid
growth.
“We have secured long term access to a state of the art facility
allowing HemaCare to optimize process flow, utilize flexible production
environments to serve our customers’ increasingly complex requirements,
and provide sufficient scalability to support the increasing demand of
our global customer base,” said Pete van der Wal, HemaCare’s Chief
Executive Officer. “Given the sustained positive feedback from our
customers, it is important that HemaCare continues to build capacity to
keep up with our customers’ needs for advanced vertically integrated
solutions. Our new facility will be almost two and a half times larger
than our current space and offers a more efficient workflow.”
The Company expects to relocate in summer of 2018.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation is a provider of human blood products and services
in support of the rapidly expanding field of immune therapy, including
stem cell therapy. Our expertise has evolved through 39 years in the
business of blood collection, processing and storage. In addition, we
have established a robust donor recruitment and management system which
supports an extensive registry of well-characterized repeat donors.
HemaCare’s controlled procedures ensure a readily available inventory of
high-quality, consistent and selectable primary human cells and
biological products for advanced biomedical research. Our customers are
engaged in basic research and development of clinical therapies that are
designed to manipulate the immune system for treatment and cure of
cancer, degenerative diseases and immune and genetic disorders.
HemaCare’s products and services address several key markets, including
immune therapy research, cell manufacturing for clinical therapy, and
clinical laboratory instrument development. We specialize in custom cell
collections for customers who may require donors with specific
attributes (phenotypic or disease state, for example), or sub-sets of
immune cells that can be selected in our laboratory using the latest
technology. HemaCare’s products and services address all stages of cell
therapy development, from basic biological research in academic
institutions to pharmaceutical cell development at cell therapy and
bio-pharma companies. For more information, please visit www.hemacare.com.