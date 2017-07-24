HemaCare Corp. (HEMA) Inks Lease for New HQ Relocation and Expansion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HemaCare Corporation (OTCBB: HEMA), a leading provider of human blood and immune cells for all stages of cell therapy development announced today that it has signed a long term lease to relocate its operations and corporate headquarters to a larger nearby site in the San Fernando Valley (City of Los Angeles). The new single story 40,000 square foot complex facilitates scalability to support HemaCare’s continued rapid growth.

“We have secured long term access to a state of the art facility allowing HemaCare to optimize process flow, utilize flexible production environments to serve our customers’ increasingly complex requirements, and provide sufficient scalability to support the increasing demand of our global customer base,” said Pete van der Wal, HemaCare’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given the sustained positive feedback from our customers, it is important that HemaCare continues to build capacity to keep up with our customers’ needs for advanced vertically integrated solutions. Our new facility will be almost two and a half times larger than our current space and offers a more efficient workflow.”

The Company expects to relocate in summer of 2018.

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation is a provider of human blood products and services in support of the rapidly expanding field of immune therapy, including stem cell therapy. Our expertise has evolved through 39 years in the business of blood collection, processing and storage. In addition, we have established a robust donor recruitment and management system which supports an extensive registry of well-characterized repeat donors. HemaCare’s controlled procedures ensure a readily available inventory of high-quality, consistent and selectable primary human cells and biological products for advanced biomedical research. Our customers are engaged in basic research and development of clinical therapies that are designed to manipulate the immune system for treatment and cure of cancer, degenerative diseases and immune and genetic disorders. HemaCare’s products and services address several key markets, including immune therapy research, cell manufacturing for clinical therapy, and clinical laboratory instrument development. We specialize in custom cell collections for customers who may require donors with specific attributes (phenotypic or disease state, for example), or sub-sets of immune cells that can be selected in our laboratory using the latest technology. HemaCare’s products and services address all stages of cell therapy development, from basic biological research in academic institutions to pharmaceutical cell development at cell therapy and bio-pharma companies. For more information, please visit www.hemacare.com.