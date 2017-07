Data Put A Dent In Ironwood (IRWD)'s Expansion Plans

A hiccup for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IRWD) phase II project IW-3718 will do nothing for the company's hopes to expand beyond the constipation therapy Linzess. A look at the group's pipeline reveals a dearth of novel late-stage projects, with only reformulations of its existing drugs anywhere near the market.The mixed data with IW-3718 - the study met its primary endpoint but fell short of the goal that Ironwood had set itself - put a phase III trial, planned for next year, on shaky ground.