 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Data Put A Dent In Ironwood (IRWD)'s Expansion Plans



7/24/2017 6:46:21 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A hiccup for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IRWD) phase II project IW-3718 will do nothing for the company's hopes to expand beyond the constipation therapy Linzess. A look at the group's pipeline reveals a dearth of novel late-stage projects, with only reformulations of its existing drugs anywhere near the market.

The mixed data with IW-3718 - the study met its primary endpoint but fell short of the goal that Ironwood had set itself - put a phase III trial, planned for next year, on shaky ground.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 