2 Biotechs Under 5 Bucks for Risky Investors
7/24/2017 6:36:21 AM
Stocks with share prices under $5 are rarely worth owning. On the rare occasion, however, small-cap healthcare stocks can be glaring exceptions to this general rule.
Novavax, Geron Corp. and Rite Aid Corporation, for example, have all been through some seriously stormy weather that's crushed their share prices. With better days possibly on the horizon, though, these three beaten-down healthcare stocks could mount historic comebacks. Let's dig deeper to find out why.
