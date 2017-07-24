|
5 Biotechs With $45 Billion Worth of Not-Yet Approved Drugs in the Pipeline
7/24/2017 6:31:26 AM
$45 billion for five experimental drugs.
That's how much market research firm EvaluatePharma projects the five most valuable pipeline candidates are worth right now. The firm calculated the net present value (the current value of potential future sales) of all the experimental drugs in biopharmaceutical companies' pipelines for which sales forecasts are available, then ranked them.
Biogen, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, and Celgene can each claim a pipeline candidate in the top five. Here's which drugs made the list and why they're worth so much -- even before they've made it to market.
comments powered by