Brace Yourself: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)'s New CEO Gets Ready to Overhaul the Drug Pipeline
7/24/2017 6:22:34 AM
LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) new chief executive, who has already made her mark with plans to divest some nutritional products, will turn next week to the main business of focusing the company's pipeline of new drugs.
Despite her non-pharmaceutical background in consumer brands, Emma Walmsley sees improving drug research productivity as her top priority, and she wants Britain's biggest drugmaker to have fewer but potentially more lucrative new medicine launches in future.
That means axing or licensing out some experimental drugs in non-core therapy areas, while boosting investment - as well as potential early-stage acquisitions - in the most promising fields, according to company insiders.
