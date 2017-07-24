 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Beaten-Up Biotechs Bouncing Back In 2017



7/24/2017 6:16:23 AM

Not every stock that falls on tough times is worth buying in portfolios, but sometimes, catalysts can spark shareholder-friendly rallies, and in those situations, it can make sense. For example, risk-tolerant investors might want to consider picking up shares in the beaten-up biotech stocks Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY), and Keryx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX). All three of these stocks are former highfliers, and each has catalysts that could help them regain some of their former glory.

