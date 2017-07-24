 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Glioblastoma: Here's The Science Behind Senator McCain's Tough Diagnosis



7/24/2017 6:05:46 AM

There are Twitter battles, political battles, and military battles. But all of these pale in comparison to a major health battle. Unfortunately, 80-year-old Senator (R-Arizona) John McCain has just learned that he is in a very tough battle for his life. Surgery last Friday revealed that he has a malignant aggressive brain tumor called a glioblastoma, otherwise known as a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) or grade IV astrocytoma.

Read at Forbes


