Glioblastoma: Here's The Science Behind Senator McCain's Tough Diagnosis
7/24/2017 6:05:46 AM
There are Twitter battles, political battles, and military battles. But all of these pale in comparison to a major health battle. Unfortunately, 80-year-old Senator (R-Arizona) John McCain has just learned that he is in a very tough battle for his life. Surgery last Friday revealed that he has a malignant aggressive brain tumor called a glioblastoma, otherwise known as a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) or grade IV astrocytoma.
