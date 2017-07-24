 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Clothes Intertwined With Nanotech Will Treat Eczema, Centre for Nanotechnology and Smart Materials (CENTI) Reveals



7/24/2017 6:00:37 AM

Tiny capsules embedded in the clothes we wear could soon be used to counteract the rise of sensitive skin conditions.

"As people are getting older, they have more sensitive skin, so there is a need to develop new products for skin treatment," said Dr Carla Silva, chief technology officer at the Centre for Nanotechnology and Smart Materials (CENTI) in Portugal. This increased sensitivity can lead to painful bacterial infections such as dermatitis, otherwise known as eczema.

Eczema

