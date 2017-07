New, More Effective Flu Vaccine Delivered Using Dissolvable Microneedle Patch, Georgia State University Study

Researchers at Georgia State University have developed a more effective way of delivering influenza vaccines thanks to a dissolvable microneedle array and a special formulation of the vaccine. The microneedle device is made of a biocompatible polymer, the needles of which are tightly packed with the vaccine. The vaccine works well thanks to a novel fusion protein (4M2e-tFliC) that includes four versions of M2e, a peptide produced by the influenza virus. Each of the four versions come from different strains of the virus, making the protection broader than typical.