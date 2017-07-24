 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ultrathin Device Harvests Electricity From Human Motion, Vanderbilt University Study Reveals



7/24/2017 5:55:37 AM

Imagine slipping into a jacket, shirt or skirt that powers your cell phone, fitness tracker and other personal electronic devices as you walk, wave and even when you are sitting down.

A new, ultrathin energy harvesting system developed at Vanderbilt University’s Nanomaterials and Energy Devices Laboratory has the potential to do just that. Based on battery technology and made from layers of black phosphorus that are only a few atoms thick, the new device generates small amounts of electricity when it is bent or pressed even at the extremely low frequencies characteristic of human motion.



