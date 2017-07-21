|
Why Medtronic (MDT)'s Tiny Diabetes Segment is Generating Excitement
7/21/2017 7:05:38 AM
- Medtronic's Diabetes Group is the smallest, but fastest growing segment in the company's portfolio. Investors are excited about its prospects due to the 670G insulin pump.
- The 670G device is the first insulin pump for diabetes patients that is integrated with its sensors. This drastically reduces some of the drawbacks of using insulin pumps.
- The Diabetes Group segment is expected to grow significantly as Medtronic iterates on the 670G. Longer-term, the segment could potentially double in size as Medtronic becomes a larger diabetes player.
comments powered by