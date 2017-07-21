 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why Medtronic (MDT)'s Tiny Diabetes Segment is Generating Excitement



7/21/2017 7:05:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
- Medtronic's Diabetes Group is the smallest, but fastest growing segment in the company's portfolio. Investors are excited about its prospects due to the 670G insulin pump.

- The 670G device is the first insulin pump for diabetes patients that is integrated with its sensors. This drastically reduces some of the drawbacks of using insulin pumps.

- The Diabetes Group segment is expected to grow significantly as Medtronic iterates on the 670G. Longer-term, the segment could potentially double in size as Medtronic becomes a larger diabetes player.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 