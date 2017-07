Why Medtronic (MDT)'s Tiny Diabetes Segment is Generating Excitement

- Medtronic's Diabetes Group is the smallest, but fastest growing segment in the company's portfolio. Investors are excited about its prospects due to the 670G insulin pump.- The 670G device is the first insulin pump for diabetes patients that is integrated with its sensors. This drastically reduces some of the drawbacks of using insulin pumps.- The Diabetes Group segment is expected to grow significantly as Medtronic iterates on the 670G. Longer-term, the segment could potentially double in size as Medtronic becomes a larger diabetes player.