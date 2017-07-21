VIVUS (VVUS) Settlement Could Clue In Orexigen (OREX) Investors

|
7/21/2017 6:35:10 AM
The prescription anti-obesity sector has had its challenges over the years. After more than a decade with no new treatments for obesity, three companies developed, received approval for, and launched anti-obesity drugs a few years ago. Investors thought that a new anti-obesity treatment was a "no-brainer" and piled into Vivus (VVUS), Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), and Orexigen (OREX). Ultimately, each company struggled in a big way to find enough patients to drive sales to respectable levels.
