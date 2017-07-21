 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
A Treatment Option For Mccain: An Electric Cap That Kills Brain Cancer Cells



7/21/2017 6:33:16 AM

One of the few treatments shown to prolong the lives of patients with brain tumors like Sen. John McCain’s is a mesh-like cap that zaps the brain with a low-level electric field. But cancer doctors have been slow to embrace it, and few patients use it.

The medical device, known as Optune and made by Novocure, was shown in a large clinical trial to prolong survival when used by patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, the type of aggressive brain tumor just found in McCain.

Read at STAT


