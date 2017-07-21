|
Bay Area Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)' Comeback is Stalled as the EMA Rejects Breast Cancer Drug
7/21/2017 6:30:36 AM
(Reuters) - European regulators on Friday recommended against granting approval to a breast cancer drug being developed by Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo's German unit.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its committee of experts refused authorization to market the investigational drug, Onzeald, as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced breast cancer who have already received other treatment.
