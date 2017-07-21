 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
7 Trends On How Big Pharma Uses Social Media



7/21/2017 6:26:59 AM

Although their communications are highly regulated, pharmaceutical firms are steadily adopting social media to reach and interact with consumers, potential new hires, and health care professionals. But how exactly are firms navigating these waters compliantly? To find out, I spoke with Lakshaman (Lux) Narayan, CEO and a cofounder of Unmetric, Inc. and a TED Talk speaker. Unmetric is a branded content analytics company that recently released a report that outlined social media trends for big pharma.

Read at Forbes


