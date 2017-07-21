|
EU Regulators Give Nod to Advanced Accelerator Applications ' Med to Treat the Cancer That Killed Steve Jobs
7/21/2017 6:25:59 AM
LONDON (Reuters) - A nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs won a green light from EU regulators on Friday, boosting prospects for its developer Advanced Accelerator Applications.
The European Medicines Agency said its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had recommended the product, Lutathera, in a move setting the stage for full approval within a couple of months.
The French biotech company has described the new drug as a "multi-hundred million" dollar opportunity, with the potential to transform its fortunes.
comments powered by