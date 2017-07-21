|
Hemopurifier Filters Ebola, Hep C, Metastatic Melanoma: Interview With James A. Joyce, CEO Of Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
7/21/2017 6:20:38 AM
Filtering infectious pathogens and cancer cells directly from whole blood has been an almost fantastic proposition, but the Hemopurifier from Aethlon Medical does just that. We’ve been covering it for over 10 years on Medgadget as it proves itself in clinical trials and new applications for it are discovered. It has already been studied as a treatment option for hepatitis C, metastatic melanoma, and the Ebola virus. Recently at the 2017 BIO International Convention in San Diego, virus capture data was presented from a study of the Hemopurifier involving health-compromised patients infected with a virus.
