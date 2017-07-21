|
Powering 3D Printed Micromotors With E.Coli Bacteria, Sapienza University Study
7/21/2017 6:16:10 AM
Researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome have created 3D printed micromotors that can be powered by E.coli bacteria.
The group created micromotors using a custom-built two photon polymerization setup and were able to autonomously capture and harness the swimming bacteria. Two photon polymerization is a type of stereolithography and involves the use of a laser to cure materials into intricate 3D structures.
