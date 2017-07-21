Effective Immediately: AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) CEO Out and New Leader Named, Special Committee Formed to Review Options

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeterna
Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (the “Company”), announced
today that it has formed a special committee of independent directors
(the “Strategic Review Committee”) to consider and evaluate various
strategic and financing alternatives available to the Company to
maximize shareholder value, including continuing to execute on its
existing business plan and/or considering and recommending changes to
the Company’s management and governance. The Strategic Review Committee
will be chaired by Carolyn Egbert, and includes Michael Cardiff. The
Strategic Review Committee is in the course of engaging a financial
advisor to assist with this process. On July 18, the Company announced
that it has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(“FDA”), that the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking
approval of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) for the evaluation of growth hormone
deficiency in adults (“AGHD”) has been accepted as a complete response
to the FDA’s November 5, 2014 Complete Response Letter and granted a
PDUFA date of December 30, 2017. The Company has reached an important
point in its evolution and wishes to conduct a strategic review of its
plans, resources and opportunities, in order to best position itself to
maximize stakeholder value.
David A. Dodd has ceased to be the Company’s President and CEO with
immediate effect. The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”)
has appointed Michael Ward as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Ward has over thirty years of executive and legal experience in the
healthcare, pharmaceutical and technology industries. Most recently, Mr.
Ward served as Chief Compliance & Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
for Sagent Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGNT), a global specialty generic
pharmaceutical company, and led its sale to Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical
Co., Ltd. for $736 million. Mr. Ward has served as Strategic Advisor to
Benevolent Capital Partners for the last five years and is currently a
Partner with Outside GC LLC. Prior to Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Ward
was Vice President, Assistant General Counsel of Global Compliance,
Ethics & Litigation and Chief Privacy Officer at CDK Global. Mr. Ward
has served in several executive roles and was responsible for business
development, compliance, legal and operational matters in the
healthcare, pharmaceutical and technology industries during his career.
Mr. Ward graduated from Albion College and Case Western Reserve
University Law School.
There can be no assurance that evaluation of strategic alternatives will
result in any transaction being pursued, entered into or
consummated. The Company does not intend to make further comment in
regard to this process except as required by applicable securities laws
or the policies of NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Advisors
The Strategic Review Committee has engaged Bennett Jones LLP as its
legal advisor and Bayfield Strategy, Inc. as its strategic and
communications advisor.
About MacrilenTM (macimorelin)
Macimorelin, a ghrelin agonist, is an orally-active small molecule that
stimulates the secretion of growth hormone. Macimorelin has been granted
orphan drug designation by the FDA for diagnosis of AGHD. The Company
owns the worldwide rights to this patented compound and has significant
patent protection left. The Company’s U.S. composition of matter patent
expires in 2022 and its U.S. utility patent runs through 2027. The
Company proposes, subject to FDA approval, to market macimorelin under
the tradename Macrilen™.
About AGHD
AGHD affects approximately 75,000 adults across the U.S., Canada and
Europe. Growth hormone not only plays an important role in growth from
childhood to adulthood, but also helps promote a hormonally-balanced
health status. AGHD mostly results from damage to the pituitary gland.
It is usually characterized by a reduction in bone mineral density, lean
body mass, exercise capacity, and overall quality of life as well as an
increase of cardiovascular risks.
About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in
developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies. We are
engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products
for others. We recently completed Phase 3 studies of two internally
developed compounds. The focus of our business development efforts is
the acquisition of licenses to products that are relevant to our
therapeutic areas of focus. We also intend to license out certain
commercial rights of internally developed products to licensees in
non-U.S. territories where such out-licensing would enable us to ensure
development, registration and launch of our product candidates. Our goal
is to become a growth-oriented specialty biopharmaceutical company by
pursuing successful development and commercialization of our product
portfolio, achieving successful commercial presence and growth, while
consistently delivering value to our shareholders, employees and the
medical providers and patients who will benefit from our products. For
more information, visit www.aezsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to
the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, which reflect our current expectations regarding future events.
Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to
statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words
“expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” and similar terms that
relate to future events, performance, or our results. Forward-looking
statements involve known risks and uncertainties, many of which are
discussed under the caption “Key Information – Risk Factors” in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the relevant Canadian
securities regulatory authorities in lieu of an annual information form
and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such
statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the
progress of our research, development and clinical trials and the timing
of, and prospects for, regulatory approval and commercialization of our
product candidates, the timing of expected results of our studies,
anticipated results of these studies, statements about the status of our
efforts to establish a commercial operation and to obtain the right to
promote or sell products that we did not develop and estimates regarding
our capital requirements and our needs for, and our ability to obtain,
additional financing. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties could
cause our actual results to differ materially from those in
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue our research
and development projects and clinical trials, the successful and timely
completion of clinical studies, the risk that safety and efficacy data
from any of our Phase 3 trials may not coincide with the data analyses
from previously reported Phase 1 and/or Phase 2 clinical trials, the
rejection or non-acceptance of any new drug application by one or more
regulatory authorities and, more generally, uncertainties related to the
regulatory process (including whether or not the regulatory authorities
will definitively accept the Company’s conclusions regarding Macrilen™
and approve its registration following the Company’s re-submission of an
NDA for the product as described elsewhere in this press release), the
ability of the Company to efficiently commercialize one or more of its
products or product candidates, the degree of market acceptance once our
products are approved for commercialization, our ability to take
advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, our
ability to protect our intellectual property, and the potential of
liability arising from shareholder lawsuits and general changes in
economic conditions. Investors should consult the Company’s quarterly
and annual filings with the Canadian securities commissions and the SEC
for additional information on risks and uncertainties. Given these
uncertainties and risk factors, readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation
to update any such factors or to publicly announce any revisions to any
of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future
results, events or developments, unless required to do so by a
governmental authority or applicable law.