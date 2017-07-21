|
These 3 Biotechs Soared at Least 223% and Could Still Go Higher in 2017
7/21/2017 6:04:54 AM
Biotechnology's top performing stocks this year have already given investors envy-inspiring returns, but there's reason to believe that Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) could still go higher. All three of these companies are run by proven winners, and each is developing drugs that target markets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, or more.
About 93% of cancer drugs that enter clinical trials end up in laboratory trash cans, yet despite those odds, investors are flocking to small-cap biotech stock Calithera Biosciences in 2017.
