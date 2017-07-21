Employer:
4 Biotechs Tackling
John McCain's
Form of Aggressive Brain Cancer
7/21/2017 5:56:42 AM
U.S. Sen. John McCain’s office said Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. That type of cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, but it’s highly aggressive, and often comes roaring back. The median survival rate is only about 2 years.
Glioblastoma, or GBM, has been among the most challenging targets for drugmakers that focus on oncology. Just ask Celldex Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CLDX), a New Jersey-based company with a large presence in Massachusetts. The biotech saw its market cap cut in half last year after reporting that a once-promising vaccine had failed in a large, late-stage trial.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
