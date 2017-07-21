 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Corning (GLW), Merck & Co. (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) to Invest $4 Billion and Create 4,000 New Jobs in the U.S.



7/21/2017 5:49:29 AM

Corning plans to "immediately" invest $500 million and create 1,000 new American jobs making a new glass for medical products, its CEO told CNBC on Thursday.

The initiative is a collaboration with Merck and Pfizer and was announced at a "Made in America" event with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"This is part one of a plan to invest $4 billion and create 4,000 high-tech jobs right here in the U.S.," Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said in an interview with "Closing Bell" after the announcement.

Read at CNBC


CNBC
  		 

