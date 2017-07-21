 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) CEO Breaks Silence on Teva (TEVA) Rumors, Urges Staff to Remain Focused in Leaked Memo



7/21/2017 5:37:40 AM

LONDON — AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, responding to rumors he might leave the drugmaker to join rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, has told staff he expects to work together with employees to see the company succeed.

A company spokeswoman added he was intending to attend the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting in Madrid in September, assuming that AstraZeneca had clinical data on its new immunotherapy medicine ready to present at the event.

Soriot did not comment on whether he had received a job offer from Teva in the internal memo to staff, which was sent out at the start of this week.

