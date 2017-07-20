Takeda (TKPYY), Schrodinger, Inc. Ink $170 Million+ R&D Pact

Under novel collaboration approach, Schrödinger will autonomously
lead discovery efforts; Takeda provides complementary structural biology
support and has option to lead development and commercialization of
licensed programs
OSAKA, Japan & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:
4502) and Schrödinger Inc., a privately-held company dedicated to
revolutionizing drug discovery through advanced computational methods,
today announced the formation of a multi-target research collaboration
directed to diseases that align with Takeda’s core therapeutic areas of
interest. The unique collaboration will combine Schrödinger’s in
silico platform-driven drug discovery capabilities with Takeda’s
deep therapeutic area knowledge and expertise in structural biology.
With a focus on simplicity, speed and agility, Schrödinger will lead the
multi-target discovery effort with Takeda providing protein crystal
structures to aid Schrödinger in using its computational platform to
guide the design of new chemical entities. Schrödinger will be
responsible for its discovery costs.
“Schrödinger’s agility, drug discovery track record and revolutionary
computational chemistry platform are key strengths that attracted Takeda
to Schrödinger as a strategic partner,” said Stephen Hitchcock, Ph.D.,
Head of Research for Takeda. “Takeda’s business model is focused on
creating mutually beneficial partnerships that capitalize on the
complementary capabilities of both parties in order to accelerate the
discovery of new therapies for patients. In this case, Schrödinger is
taking the lead role in discovery, with Takeda playing a supporting
role, leveraging its in-house structural biology team and therapeutic
area expertise.”
Under the terms of the collaboration, Takeda will have the option to
exclusively license the programs from Schrödinger later in discovery at
established economic terms, including pre-clinical, clinical, and
commercial milestones of up to $170M per program, as well as royalties
on future sales. Additional financial details are not being disclosed.
“We are very much looking forward to partnering with Takeda and
marshalling its biology and development expertise with our world class
computational chemistry and drug discovery capabilities to advance these
programs,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., Schrödinger’s President and Chief
Executive Officer. “This alliance allows us the opportunity to fully
exploit the power of our platform to accelerate the delivery of novel
therapeutics to patients.”
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially
in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in
Emerging Markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. More than
30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for
patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70
countries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com/news.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is a leading provider of advanced molecular simulations and
enterprise software solutions and services to accelerate and increase
the efficiency of drug discovery for its clients, which include all
major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, as well as
leading materials science researchers. Schrödinger also establishes deep
partnerships and collaborations with companies in such fields as
biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics, and was a
cofounder of leading biotech companies including Nimbus Therapeutics,
Morphic Therapeutic, and Relay Therapeutics. Schrödinger’s investors
include David E. Shaw and Bill Gates. Through significant long-term
investments in basic research, Schrödinger has made scientific
breakthroughs across many areas of drug discovery and materials science.
Hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications by Schrödinger
scientists are frequently among the most heavily cited in their fields.
Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 300 employees and operations in
the United States, Europe, Japan, and India, as well as business
partners in China and Korea. For more information, please visit www.schrodinger.com.
