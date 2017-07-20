 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Is The FDA Biotech's Best Friend?



7/20/2017 9:19:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biotech continues to consolidate its substantial gains in June so far here in July. Last month the main biotech indices finally broke through upward resistance levels that had been in place since very late in 2015. Numerous previous rallies over the past year had previously broke upon that hard ceiling.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 