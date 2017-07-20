Is The FDA Biotech's Best Friend?

Employer:
Biotech continues to consolidate its substantial gains in June so far here in July. Last month the main biotech indices finally broke through upward resistance levels that had been in place since very late in 2015. Numerous previous rallies over the past year had previously broke upon that hard ceiling.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
Related News
Puma Biotech
(PBYI) Surges After the
FDA
Officially Approves Breast Cancer Drug
Ministry Of Health & Prevention
Shuts Down Erring Medical And Pharmaceutical Facilities
FDA
Green Lights
Gilead
(GILD)'s Vosevi, With a Black Box Warning Attached
FDA
Unveils Plan To Eliminate Orphan Designation Backlog
Gottlieb
Lays Out Plans to Attract and Preserve Top Talent at the
FDA
WHO
Controversy: Is The Cash-Strapped
UN Health Agency
Splurging On Travel?
One
FDA
About-Face Doesn't Mean an Orphan-Drug Bonanza
Arcadia Biosciences
(RKDA)’ Water Use Efficiency Trait Completes U.S.
FDA
Early Food Safety Evaluation
Safety Issues Force the
FDA
to Turn Down
Amgen
(AMGN),
UCB SA
's Osteoporosis Drug
Statement From
FDA
Commissioner
Scott Gottlieb, M.D.
, On The Funding Awards To States For
FDA
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Implementation
