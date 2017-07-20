Kite Pharma (KITE) Touts Remissions Up to 56+ Months in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients on CAR T-Cell Therapy

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE),
a leading cell therapy company, highlighted the recent online
publication of results in Molecular
Therapy from a National Cancer Institute (NCI) study of anti-CD19
chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in patients with
aggressive NHL including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The
research, led by James N. Kochenderfer, M.D., an Investigator in the
Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch of the NCI Center for
Cancer Research, and Steven A. Rosenberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the
Surgery Branch at NCI's Center for Cancer Research, was performed
pursuant to a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA)
between NCI and Kite.
This work follows previously published data in the February 2015 issue
of the Journal of Clinical Oncology in which nine patients with
chemorefractory aggressive NHL were treated with a single dose of
anti-CD19 CAR T cells with a CD28 co-stimulatory domain. Seven of the 9
patients were evaluable for response. Complete remissions (CR) were
observed in 5 of the 7 evaluable patients. Four of the 5 CRs are ongoing
from 38 to 56+ months after treatment. There were no chronic toxicities
attributable to CAR T cells except B-cell aplasia and
hypogammaglobulinemia. Importantly, 3 of 4 patients in ongoing CR had
recovery of normal polyclonal B cells, showing that durable CRs can be
maintained in the absence of continued activity of anti-CD19 CAR T cells.
“We are encouraged to see durable CRs ongoing for more than 3 years,
which raises a possibility of cure, from a single infusion of anti-CD19
CAR T cells in patients with chemorefractory DLBCL, a population that
previously had no curative treatment options. This study helps us to
understand the long-term potential for this anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy
(axicabtagene ciloleucel) in the larger aggressive NHL patient
population,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President of
Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Kite.
About Kite
Kite is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of
innovative cancer immunotherapies with a goal of providing rapid,
long-term durable response and eliminating the burden of chronic care.
The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell
receptor (TCR) engineered cell therapies designed to empower the immune
system's ability to recognize and kill tumors. Kite is based in Santa
Monica, CA. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com.
Sign up to follow @KitePharma on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kitepharma.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as
"predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue,"
"estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may,"
"could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey
uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses
or current expectations concerning, among other things: the success of
anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. Various factors may cause differences
between Kite's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater
detail in Kite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter
ended March 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statements that are made in
this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kite
assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the
date of this press release.