Backed by Novartis AG (NVS) and Sanofi (SNY), NeuroVia Banks $14 Million to Take Lead Drug Into Clinic

Funds Will Allow NeuroVia to Advance Lead Candidate NV1205 into a
Multi-National Clinical Proof of Concept Program
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroVia, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
innovative therapies for rare genetic neurological diseases, announced
the closing of a Series A financing round of $14 million. The financing
was co-led by Novartis Venture Fund (NVF) and Sanofi-Genzyme BioVentures
(SGBV) and included investments from BioMed Ventures and Enso Ventures.
The funding will support the advance of the company’s lead candidate,
NV1205, into a clinical proof-of-concept development program in X-linked
adrenoleukodystrphy (X-ALD). Dr. Henry Skinner, Managing Director of NVF
and Dr. Jason Hafler, Senior Director of Investments at SGBV have joined
the Board of NeuroVia alongside scientific co-founder, Dr. Thomas
Scanlan and co-founder, Mr. Giovanni Ferrara.
“This financing underscores the value of NeuroVia’s approach and their
commitment to advance NV1205 as a disease-modifying drug capable of
treating all phenotypes of X-ALD,” said Henry Skinner, Managing Director
of NVF. “We believe NV1205 has the potential to significantly improve
the current therapeutic landscape.”
“The NeuroVia team has defined an insightful clinical development plan
based on solid science in an indication that desperately needs
innovation and new options for patients,” said Dr. Jason Hafler, Senior
Director of Investments at SGBV. “I look forward to supporting the team
as they continue on their mission to improve quality of life for
patients and families affected with orphan neurological diseases.”
X-ALD is characterized by elevated levels of very long chain fatty acids
(VLCFAs) in various tissues due to any of a number of loss-of-function
mutations in the ABCD1 gene. NeuroVia’s lead candidate NV1205, is
a small molecule therapeutic that showed the ability to reduce levels of
VLCFAs in brain, adrenal tissue and blood of mice lacking a functioning ABCD1
gene. Results from a preclinical study investigating the beneficial
effects of NV1205 in a mouse model of X-ALD have recently been published
in the journal Endocrinology, highlighting its potential as a
novel disease-modifying therapy. (The full publication can be accessed
through the following link: https://academic.oup.com/endo/article-lookup/doi/10.1210/en.2016-1842.)
“We are highly optimistic after the positive results from our
preclinical studies where NV1205 demonstrated the ability to reduce high
levels of VLCFAs in the brain and other organs. NV1205 may be uniquely
poised to reverse the metabolic defect in the tissues of consequence in
X-ALD,” said Tom Scanlan, Ph.D., Professor of Physiology & Pharmacology
in the OHSU School of Medicine, and Director of the Program in Chemical
Biology at OHSU, Portland, Oregon; scientific co-founder of NeuroVia and
corresponding author of the research study published in the journal
Endocrinology.
There are currently only two available treatments for childhood cerebral
X-ALD: Lorenzo's Oil (a dietary supplement) and stem cell
transplantation. The former does not significantly improve clinical
symptoms of the disease, while the latter has serious limitations.
Treatment options for children at more advanced stages of X-ALD or the
adult form of the disease are very limited. NeuroVia is committed to
providing a novel, alternative pharmaceutical treatment option for X-ALD
patients of all phenotypes.
About X-ALD
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) is a rare, genetic disorder
affecting 1 in 17,000 people worldwide that causes adrenal gland
dysfunction and loss of the protective sheath that surrounds nerve
fibers in the central nervous system. The childhood version progresses
quickly and results in a severe neurodegenerative phenotype which is
often fatal within three to five years after onset of initial symptoms.
The adult-onset version is characterized by numbness in the legs leading
to difficulty or inability to walk and urinary and bowel incontinence.
With no curative treatment currently available, there exists an unmet
medical need for a therapeutic benefit for X-ALD patients.
About NeuroVia
NeuroVia, Inc. is committed to addressing unmet medical needs in
neurological diseases with the primary goal to arrest the onset of
devastating neurological deficits associated with X-ALD.