Trevi Therapeutics Nabs $50 Million and Names Ex-Sanofi Genzyme (SNY) Board Chairman

Company continuing the development of Nalbuphine®
ER in chronic pruritus conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevi
Therapeutics, Inc. (“Trevi” or the “Company”), announced today that
the Company has completed a Series C financing of $50.5 million led by
New Enterprise Associates (NEA). The financing round included new
investors Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Omega Funds and Aperture Venture
Partners, along with the Company’s largest existing investor, TPG
Biotech. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the financing to
advance the development of Nalbuphine®
ER, a drug with a dual agonist/antagonist mechanism of action
uniquely suited to treating itch associated in various dermatologic,
metabolic, hematologic, and neuropathic conditions.
“Chronic, severe pruritus is a
significant unmet medical need in which there is significant strategic
interest. We look forward to working with the Trevi team to further the
development of Nalbuphine ER as it completes its Phase 3 development
program.”
Trevi previously announced positive Phase 2 trial results in reduced
itch intensity and other supporting efficacy endpoints in patients with prurigo
nodularis, as well as a statistically significant reduction in itch
intensity in a Phase 2/3 trial in uremic
pruritus. The Company also conducted a six-month open label
extension study in uremic pruritus, in which Nalbuphine ER was well
tolerated and showed a durability of drug effect on efficacy, and
recently completed a one-year open label extension trial conducted in
prurigo nodularis.
Jennifer Good, Trevi’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We
are encouraged by our robust data, which includes, the positive blinded
Phase 2 results which we previously announced in both prurigo nodularis
and uremic pruritus. The Company also recently completed a one-year open
label trial in prurigo nodularis in which Nalbuphine ER was well
tolerated and all patients who completed dosing showed evidence of
lesion healing. We are very pleased to welcome this experienced
syndicate of investors as we advance the development of Nalbuphine ER
into pivotal studies.”
In connection with the financing, David Meeker, MD, former CEO of
Sanofi/Genzyme, will join Trevi’s Board of Directors as Chairman. In
addition, Ed Mathers of NEA, Mette Kirstine Agger of Lundbeckfond, and
Otello Stampacchia, PhD of Omega Funds will also join the Board. Other
members of the Board include Eran Nadav, PhD of TPG Biotech, Jennifer
Good, CEO of Trevi, Michael Heffernan, CEO of Collegium, and Cayce
Denton.
About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage clinical development company
focused on developing Nalbuphine® ER for chronic pruritus
(itch). Pruritus develops in various dermatologic, metabolic,
hematologic and neuropathic conditions. The Company is pursuing two
conditions for clinical development: prurigo nodularis and uremic
pruritus. Prurigo nodularis is a chronic pruritic dermatologic condition
characterized by the presence of pruriginous lesions
(excoriative/ulcerative papules and nodules) on the skin. Uremic
pruritus is a persistent and debilitating itch in patients on dialysis
that has been associated with increased mortality. There are no approved
therapies in the US or EU for either condition.
Nalbuphine® ER is an oral extended release synthetic opioid
with a dual mechanism of action, mu receptor antagonist and kappa
receptor agonist, both of which have been shown in research to be
effective in abolishing itch. Because of Nalbuphine® ER’s
unique dual mechanism of action, which has shown efficacy in addressing
pruritus in both animal studies and human clinical trials, the Company
believes Nalbuphine ER can have broad utility in treating chronic
pruritus.
Founded in 2011, Trevi is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
For additional information, visit www.trevitherapeutics.com.