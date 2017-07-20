Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Indestructible Virus Yields Secret To Creating Incredibly Durable Materials,
eLIFE
Reveals
Tweet
7/20/2017 6:31:15 AM
It’s like the Superman of viruses, astonishingly tough and able to survive in an environment that would dissolve flesh and bone. And now scientists have unlocked the secrets of its indestructibility, potentially allowing them to harness its remarkable properties to create super-durable materials and to better treat disease.
The discovery reveals something never before seen in the natural world. Potential uses include everything from pinpoint delivery of cancer drugs so they only attack tumors to building materials that could better withstand an earthquake’s tremors.
Read at
University of Virginia Health System
