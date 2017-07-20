 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nanoparticles Could Spur Better Leds, Invisibility Cloaks, University of Michigan Study Reveals



7/20/2017 6:29:17 AM

It's the first technique that can inexpensively grow metal nanoparticles both on and below the surface of semiconductors. The process adds virtually no cost during manufacturing and its improved efficiency could allow manufacturers to use fewer semiconductors in finished products, making them less expensive.

The metal nanoparticles can increase the efficiency of LEDs in several ways. They can act as tiny antennas that alter and redirect the electricity running through the semiconductor, turning more of it into light. They can also help reflect light out of the device, preventing it from being trapped inside and wasted.

Read at ScienceDaily


