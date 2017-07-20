 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Emergo Survey: Medical Device R&D Spending Expected To Rise Through 2018



7/20/2017 6:20:44 AM

An Emergo survey of medical device companies finds that a higher percentage of smaller firms plan to increase their research and design spending over the next year than mid- and large-sized firms.

The survey of 543 medical device executives in North America, Europe and Asia revealed not only planned R&D spending differences between smaller respondents (those with 50 or fewer employees) and larger firms (those with 50 or more employees), but also different business priorities driving those R&D spending plans.

