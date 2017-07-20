 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Expanding His Medical Empire Is Good For Patrick Soon-Shiong. But Is It Good For Patients?



7/20/2017 6:17:54 AM

He’s spent years pushing to revolutionize health care, developing software systems for hospitals, a new genetic test for patients, and a slew of experimental cancer drugs.

Now, biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong can run real-life experiments to test his vision. One of his foundations last year took control of a nonprofit hospital in Pennsylvania, and one of his businesses this summer took over six more in California. Last week, he also opened a new cancer center in El Segundo, Calif., down the street from Los Angeles International Airport.

Read at STAT


