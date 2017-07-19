|
Medtronic (MDT) CFO Expects Q1 Sales Hit Due to Last Month's Computer Systems Outage
7/19/2017 7:15:17 AM
A computer crash that shut down Medtronic Plc’s systems for global ordering, fulfillment and manufacturing for a week last month will crimp quarterly sales at the world’s largest medical technology company, Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill said.
Medtronic is still analyzing the issue, which was an internal infrastructure problem, Parkhill said in her first wide-ranging interview since joining Medtronic last summer. While the problem has been fixed and the company is back to its normal operations, it continues to fill back orders, she said.
