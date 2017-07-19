|
Genentech (RHHBY) R&D Exec Reveals Alzheimer's is Still a Priority
7/19/2017 6:53:52 AM
For anyone who has ever watched a grandparent or a parent lose the battle to Alzheimer’s disease, they know how completely devastating it can be to see the ones they love slowly slip away — losing all good memories from their past, gradually forgetting friends and family and even completely forgetting themselves. With a large part of the population aging, more people are going to have to face this unfortunate reality.
The horrifying neurological disorder has puzzled and frustrated scientists for the better part of three decades.
comments powered by