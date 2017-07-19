Chaos At AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

|
What on Earth is going on over at AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)? The company has had plenty of wild ups and downs over the years, and managed to fight off a takeover attempt by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - and who else has managed that? But in doing so, they made some pretty strong revenue projections (look what we’ll do if Pfizer doesn’t ruin it). The shareholders, especially the big institutional ones, took note of these markers, and management knew that they wouldn’t forget.
